Truth, Consequences and Memories of Things Past

Image: Zagranyasha, via Unsplash.

Fatal Flaws

November 30

Of democracy it can be said

its fatal flaw lies

in an inordinate faith

in the good sense of a demos

riven by rival interests and pursuits

and a not infrequent willingness

to take the confabulations of demagogues

who would lead their followers over a cliff

for the real thing.

As for autocracy

which would seem to provide an impenetrable shield

against the slightest flicker of disloyalty or dissent

its fatal flaw may lie

in the claim of its supreme leader

to an infallibility

that even Popes no longer assert

and to mistaking the flattery of sycophants

and the passivity of the masses it has subdued

for the real thing.

Statues

December 6

Statues are coming down, one by one,

our first Prime Minister, a tippler,

but worse far worse,

a perpetrator, it is claimed,

of cultural genocide against the first dwellers of this land,

and now Samuel de Champlain,

the founder of New France,

in the dog-house with the wokish set.

South of the border,

Confederate statues have been carted away,

and the names of Presidents

erased from prestigious institutes,

as history plays catch-up with a racist past.

In the U.K.,

statues of Rhodes

and imperialists of a similar feather

have bitten the dust,

and in the post-Soviet years

statues of Vladimir Ilyich

scattered right and left.

As the Ukraine war rages on,

Catherine, the one-time great,

is about to be dethroned from her pedestal

in Odesa/Odessa,

the former Paris of Europe’s East.

Statues, it would appear,

can prove just as mortal

as the figures

they were intended to revere.

Aletheia

January 1

The Greek word for truth,

carrying the additional meaning,

dixit Heidegger,

of unconcealment.

For the medieval world

that truth could only be God,

and manifold were the cathedrals,

monuments, works of art

to celebrate his glory.

For the Enlightenment

the truth was reason,

which would tear the veil

from all that had been hidden,

rendering humanity free at last.

For the Romantics it would be feeling,

tempering the excesses of reason

by emphasizing intuition

and emotional release.

For us moderns,

it has been technology

with the prowess science could unleash

crowning us sole masters of our fate.

In the century now upon us,

nature is the bearer of unpalatable truths,

heaping disaster upon disaster

as it unmasks the dangers to a species

that fancies itself the acme of creation.

Why?

January 30

You have been spared

Mauthausen’s 186 stairs,

Birkenau’s sinister smokestacks,

Terezin’s false veneer,

unlike the multitudes who perished there.

You have been spared the virus,

its light form with cough and passing fever,

its heavy form with victims gasping for air,

its long form with brain fog and organ failure.

You have been spared

the strafing and slaughter of war

spiralling out of control

with no enduring end in sight.

And you ask yourself the question, “Why?”

The World of Yesterday

April 4

Stefan Zweig wrote nostalgically

of a world he’d once known

with its comfort, immutability, security

blown away in the debris

of two successive wars.

We of the postwar generation

experienced prosperity, security,

an ever-expanding pie,

education as the magic key,

technology ensuring a cornucopia of things

for those lucky enough

to inhabit the affluent North.

But what if that too was a mirage,

a passing station along the way

to where polycrisis becomes the norm,

the precariat the lot of the many losers in the game,

and a malaise that dares not speak its name

the grim reality of the remaining century ahead?

Men on Horseback

April 21

From the safety of our northern homes

we watch askance as military strongmen

square off in a brutal battle for control

over yet another failing state.

“Tsk, tsk,” some might be tempted to exclaim,

as though the Roman republic

had not succumbed to rivalries just as grim,

Cromwell’s Roundheads not wrestled Cavaliers to the ground,

Napoleon with his whiff of grapeshot

not ended the havoc of the revolutionary years,

or Mao, adulated by a sea of future worshippers,

not solemnly proclaimed:

“Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”

Sudanese generals have learned that lesson all too well.

Choices

April 27

Islamic rule or military rule,

emperor rule or party rule,

gang rule or big man rule,

hardball or softball market-based regimes,

civil wars or interstate wars,

state surveillance or corporate surveillance,

the alternatives boil down to little more

as avenging furies gather in the wings.

Les lieux de Mémoire*

May 4

A peek into the inner workings

of the Left Bank set,

Foucault, transgressive, charismatic,

Braudel, imperious, dictatorial,

Lévi-Strauss, touchy, magisterial,

the Gallimards, the aristocracy of publishing.

The world where Pierre Nora gravitates,

a changing weltgeist

as history becomes a reinvented craft,

the loci memoriae of a France

in search of a different past.

Lots of gossip, shifting bed-mates,

dinner parties, country homes,

and heart-ache too,

aneurisms, cancers,

AIDS and strokes

that take their toll.

And through it all

the multi-volume testaments,

grand edifices to higher learning,

breakthroughs in the social sciences,

deadly seriousness with which adversaries

fight things out.

All this comes flooding back to me

as I recall those student years,

the electric charge that each new text,

each article in the serious press and journals,

seemed to represent,

when the world seemed to have an edge

and Paris was the stage.

*Pierre Nora, Une étrange obstination

Passing Reflections

May 12

Your childhood neighbourhood

in the Mile End

transformed into a shtetl,

black robes in beards,

side locks, and fedoras,

young women with wigs,

prams, multiple offspring,

an 18th century village cocoon

in a secular world brazenly rejected.

An urban landscape,

every second street blocked off,

voie barrée, trottoir barré,

as though the sewers,

water pipes, underlying infrastructure

were eternal supplicants for redemption.

Your friends and relatives have aged,

in the warm spring air

tulips and magnolia are in bloom,

the parks and lawns as verdant as before,

despite the retro feel the scene inspires

in a native son briefly passing through.

You visit cafés and libraries

like a pilgrim with his staff,

the cobblestoned streets of Vieux-Montréal,

the river sweeping outwards to the sea,

and memories come flooding back

of dreams and projects you pursued

in your halcyon days.

Still there’s the language mix,

so pleasing to your ear,

French intonations you all-too-seldom hear

out west where a different mindset looms,

the brassage of bilingual cities

where rival tongues intersect

and alloys are wrought

from cultures of the past.