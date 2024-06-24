Introducing Inroads 55

Like other magazines, and perhaps more than most, Inroads is its writers. The insightful, accessible analysis that we look for and that readers expect from Inroads depends on writers who can write with authority about the subjects they address and do it in a way that reaches an audience well beyond a narrow specialist circle. The writers of our main features in this issue exemplify these qualities.

Our cover highlights three countries that are undergoing change. One of them is the United Kingdom, whose July 4 election is almost certain to return a Labour majority after 14 years of Tory rule. To write about the incoming Labour government, one could hardly find someone more qualified than Eric Shaw, who has devoted a scholarly lifetime to observing the Labour Party and written several books on the subject. Here he explains how Labour leader Keir Starmer’s very cautious approach is a successful electoral strategy but may cause problems once the party is in office, in Britain Awaits a Labour Government.

Geoff White’s articles about Latin America are rooted in his years of experience as a Canadian diplomat in the region. In this issue’s Will Argentina Once Again Lose by a Head? he turns his attention to Argentina and its new “anarcho-capitalist” President, Javier Milei, who has administered shock therapy in an effort to revive the country’s struggling economy. Milei’s program has radical elements, Geoff writes, but is consistent with Argentina’s history of swinging back and forth between state intervention and shrinking the state to enable competitive market forces. Elsewhere, Geoff reviews Not a River, the latest novel by a leading light of Argentina’s new generation of writers, Selva Almada, which has been nominated for the International Booker Prize.

Frances Boylston and Henry Milner have kept a close eye on Haiti from their vantage point in the neighbouring Dominican Republic in A Ray of Hope in the Sad Haitian Saga?. New leadership and the expected arrival of a Kenyan-led international force, they write, are hopeful signs. But much more will be required before some order is restored in the face of the widespread gang violence that has plunged the country into chaos.

Writers tackling domestic issues are equally accomplished. Regular readers of Inroads are familiar with Anne Michèle Meggs’s mastery of the immigration file. Having documented the lack of planning and oversight that led to rapidly increasing numbers of temporary immigrants, Anne writes that her “jaw dropped” when she read that Prime Minister Trudeau had called for temporary immigration to be brought “under control” in Changing Course on Immigration. She describes what led up to Ottawa’s change of course and assesses the new policy’s chances of success.

Another area in which the government has been active has been constitutional change. In a fundamental rethinking of Aboriginal law, the Trudeau government, with the help of the Supreme Court, has established a third order of government. While its intent may have been laudable, the government has done this without consulting the provinces and with little democratic debate. One person who was paying attention was constitutional lawyer André Binette. In Justin Trudeau’s Constitutional Coup, André traces the evolution of Aboriginal law and explains the significance of the changes the government has introduced “under the radar.”

Also in this issue: