As the Decade Unfolds

Image: Zagranyasha, via Unsplash.

This Legendary Sea

Damouchari, Greece, September 21, 2023

I will miss these early morning hours,

the sun filtering through the foliage,

rippling waters in the cove beneath the balcony,

as I scribble these lines.

Journey where I may,

to points north, south, east,

or to my westward home,

the vista will never be the same.

So despite the storm which pummelled the coast,

the heartache so many have endured,

the debris scattered along the shore,

I will recall this scene after I have gone,

this legendary sea

that will always hold me in its grip.

Sitting in Judgment

December 23

In the tit for tat between Shoah and Nakba,

between the victimhood preceding that fateful day in 1948

and the victimhood that followed,

how is one to choose?

Hegel may have claimed

that world history is the world court,

but historians bring their own biases to the bench

and rarely are their judgments beyond question.

Perhaps the Latin has it right,

“Vae victis,”*

though in the long run even the winners may lose out,

even if those alive today will never know.

The choice it seems

is not really between right and wrong,

but between the pain and suffering of each side

and between who will have the courage to reach out.

* Woe to the vanquished

On Democratic Politics

February 6, 2024

Creatures of habit,

those who live by ideas and abstract thoughts

easily forget

that most of their fellow citizens do not.

They live in the here and now,

coping with the concrete tasks of coming of age,

raising a family,

earning their keep as best they can,

dodging speed bumps barring the way.

And when catastrophes strike,

wars, plagues, disasters anon,

they usually pay a disproportionate price,

struggling as best they can to survive.

So why the surprise

when self-interest fuels our politics

and when lofty ideals that some proclaim

usually lose out to those who engage

in a less grandiose game?

If This be a Valentine

February 14

“I’m not afraid to die,”

he said with a shrug,

though he knew it was a lie

to lull himself to sleep

on a cold February night,

dreaming of hands

touching across the deep ravine

separating the living from the dead,

of the sea of words

in which poets through the ages drown,

of the spear that pierced

a fallen soldier on a Grecian vase

and mortars in the killing fields

where Muscovy encounters Kyiv,

of kisses blown in the fevered heat of youth,

oblivious, as was each generation’s wont,

to trysts gone stale

and vestiges of love

strewn helter-skelter in the sands.

The View from Spanish Banks

February 26

Strollers can count the vessels

lined up in the bay

awaiting a berth in the nearby port,

many heavily laden with containers

stuffed with all that Asia

sends our way.

Vancouver is this country’s gateway

to our Pacific interface,

and through the highs and lows

of plagues and wars

the ships keep coming,

for commerce cannot sleep a single day.

Sometimes one wants to shut one’s eyes

and wish it all away,

too much consumption to sustain,

sometimes one is amazed

at how rapidly this Cinderella of a lumber town

has come of age.

On a Sea of Contingency

March 6

It crept up surreptitiously,

the realization that things

we’d once believed with certainty

had proven as fragile

as figurines made of clay,

that the postwar years of affluence,

of carefree indulgence,

were but an interlude

between one era of conflict and the next,

that what lay ahead,

we could feel it in our bones,

was not the harmony of imagined communities

come into their own,

but the unfolding of scenarios gone rogue.

Holiness

March 31

For Patriarch Kirill,

head of the Russian Orthodox Church,

Putin’s assault on Ukraine

is nothing less than a holy war

defending “Holy Russia” from the onslaught

of globalism and a satanic West.

For hard-line Islamists of whatever stripe

theirs is a holy war

in defence of the only true religion

against miscreants of every other creed.

For hard-line settlers on the West Bank,

the whole of Israel – Gaza included –

is part of the promised land

sacred to Jews and to them alone.

O! We foolish secularists of little faith

who dwell in darkness

while others bathe in light.

Navigating the Current

April 2

Let us acknowledge the perspicuity

of a Machiavelli or a Hobbes

who saw without illusion

into the underlying cupidity and fear

that constitute the oft unspoken truth

of our political universe.

So too let us salute,

despite their imperfections,

the visionary leaps of a Rousseau or a Marx,

unwilling to countenance the ills

with which the privileged weighed down

the masses over whom they ruled.

Somehow in our own uneven way

we seek to thread the span

between the poles of genuine equity

and incipient dread.

In the Nick of Time

April 12

As members of successive generations

drop off one by one,

the norm is to offer condolences

to bereaved family members

and others closely linked

to the deceased.

In our generation’s case,

we lucky ones who had an unbroken run

through the affluent postwar years,

it seems more appropriate,

given serial catastrophes

bedevilling a now perilous century,

to offer congratulations, not lamentations,

for departing in the nick of time.

La condition humaine

May 29

The human thirst for self-torture.

— Edgar Allan Poe

An instinct, perhaps as deeply ingrained

as our need for nourishment,

for companionship, for sexual fulfillment.

Why, after all,

keep harking back to the epics

with their catalogue of blood-curdling warfare,

the tragedies where everything is ultimately

out of kilter,

the hardship tales of memoirs and novellas,

the medical traumas

that haunt so many of our fellows,

the climatic catastrophes

that promise horror upon horror?

Is it any wonder

that somewhere in the background

Poe’s raven is croaking “Evermore”?