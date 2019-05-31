Three Desert Poems

Desert Camp, Merzouga

The Bedouin in you stirred

at the sight of undulating dunes

and camel caravans waiting

to take their charges across the sands.

The guttural sounds of a Semitic tongue

drifted across the compound where you sat

wondering whether this evening

a voice might yet resound.

You had come in search of something more

than a swanky desert camp

or a glimpse of one more sunset

atop an ochre-coloured land.

You hankered for a message

from across the pale of time,

a fragmentary image

to reconnect the dotted lines.

Sahara Nocturne

If you come to the desert with longing

the longing will pull you in

for you carry deep within you

the cold swooshing of the wind

and the memory of distant soundings

from an ancient threnody

along with words once uttered

which you never scribbled down

doubting that you’d been chosen

to return from whence it began

if but for the briefest of moments

before the desert turned longing to sand.

Messengers

Messengers who flash warnings

of what the end of time portends,

messengers who whisper cryptic lines

of life’s mysteries and the great beyond,

messengers who ride off on a camel’s back

in search of a holy land,

messengers who lose their footing in the dunes

and cross sanity’s fatal bounds.