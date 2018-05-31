Is Quebec’s Action Plan a Step Toward a Guaranteed Minimum Income?

In December 2017, the Quebec government released the Government Action Plan to Foster Economic Inclusion and Social Participation,1 its third action plan as provided for by the 2002 Act to Combat Poverty and Social Exclusion. This plan was presented as a first step toward a guaranteed minimum income as promised by the Minister of Employment and Social Solidarity, François Blais.2 It represents the first significant investment in welfare benefits and the fight against poverty since the adoption of the 2002 law, except for the improvement in child benefits adopted in 2004.