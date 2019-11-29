Power and Places

At the Imperial Court

The emissaries had been warned

to watch their tongues

for what was said in jest

during a visit to the countryside

or to the stables

where the imperial thoroughbreds were kept

would soon enough be relayed back.

Now word had leaked

that an emissary from a distant province

had spoken lightly of the imperial line

and even hinted that the emperor

might not be divine.

His tongue had been ripped out,

his body flayed,

and he had been sent home

with an order to his province

to double its tribute in rice and in wine.

Ever since the emissaries eye each other warily

whenever they congregate in the court

or lift a glass in drinking

to the emperor’s eternal health.

Auctoritas

If kings of yore were prone

to adorn their courts with ceremonial rites,

what is one to make of the lot

who have since taken their place?

They seem so much in love

with the ornate trappings of Versailles,

the Kremlin’s dizzying spires,

military parades,

assembled press corps waiting on their every word,

one half expects the skies to open

and a voice to cry out,

“All hail, these earthly gods!”

Puppeteers are hard at work

pulling at the strings,

and as before mere mortals

are meant to marvel at their craft.

The Mayan Route

(Banampak, Yaxchilan and Palenque)

To wander amidst these ruins,

grandiose each in its own way –

stelae sketched in the immortal ink of stone,

the ruler of a city-state,

his lineage in hieroglyphic script,

frescoes rescued from the elements,

trumpets, drums marking a ritual event,

blood offering to the gods

with spirits from the underworld

speaking through a serpent’s mouth,

mighty walls and endless hewn steps

that meld into the mountaintops,

a playing field

where mastery of a rubber ball

determines life or death,

captives prostrate at a ruler’s feet,

the head of a beheaded king –

is to recall old lessons

regarding rise and fall,

antiquity’s hubris that ends in cruel defeats,

the jungle ever-ready to reclaim its own,

vicissitudes of fate that weigh us down.

Port of Call

What do we know about each other,

the British tourists on a yacht

who stop to swim in the cove,

briefly step on shore,

and then take off to their next Aegean mooring;

the French couple here for a week

to consummate their vows;

the Serbs who like Damouchari

because it isn’t Croat

and the fault line between Orthodoxy and Rome

runs deeper than the postmodern set might suppose;

Israelis who come in droves

because Greece is close

and there aren’t places in their immediate neighbourhood

to feel at ease;

northerners who love the beaches

and the pace of life of the Mediterranean south

but would not trade in their GDP

and ordered lives

at any price;

the restaurant staff,

mostly Albanians here for the season

with the odd African

who has slipped in between the cracks;

disco jockeys and hotel operators on the make,

local fishermen and cultivators of olive groves,

the gypsy vendor with his fruit,

kayakers churning the waters of the coast

like would-be Argonauts

in search of the golden fleece;

and you, unofficial scribe,

treating this port of call

as a writer’s retreat?