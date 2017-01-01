Poems for troubled times

Once again the pollsters,

those diviners of auspices and entrails,

have been proven wrong,

and a wave of Nativist disenchantment

with the Beltway, the urbane elites,

the icons of Wall Street

rolls from the Deep South to the Rust Belt

and across the Plains,

upsetting the political applecart

and giving a new Magus carte blanche

to tear up trade deals

that hollow out factories and towns,

to keep foreign riffraff

from infiltrating liberty’s domain,

to turn the clock back to a time

when the Constitution in all its Second Amendment splendor

held full rein.

Where all this will end

only historians of the future will know,

but for the moment irresistible forces bubble up

from the subterranean layers

and ressentiment becomes the flavour of our era.