Canada and beyond

Sesquicentenary

You would have been more acerbic

In your salad years,

convinced as you were back then

that our somnolent dominion of the north

had missed a historical beat or two,

spurning revolutions,

holding on for dear life to the apron-strings

of two empires in rapid succession,

our leaders always reaching for the middle,

no clear goals to lift the spirits

or excite the imagination.

Now that you’re a senior

and Canada’s even more so,

your former disdain has given way

to a spirit of reconciliation.

It isn’t easy managing a country

with awkward platelets that see themselves as distinct nations,

with far-flung regions

and a macédoine of peoples

which elsewhere might incite internecine hatreds.

We have fended off the worst traits

of the giant to the south,

while coexisting reasonably amicably beside it.

Our social compass resembles that of Europe,

and our vision of the world order

combines a Boy Scout’s earnestness for alliances

with peace-keeping missions and UN sanctioned conventions.

We have had our share of failings

– the excessive influence of corporations,

foreign and domestic,

politicians on the take,

policies which haven’t really helped to integrate First Nations,

closed doors to refugees fleeing Europe in the ‘30s,

wartime deportation of innocent Japanese-Canadian civilians –

but in the larger scheme of things

we haven’t screwed up too badly,

neither plumbing the depths of failed or fragile states

nor suffering under despotic rulers,

though we’ve sometimes come quite close,

with autocratic Premiers and nepotistic tribal chiefs.

Still, you don’t feel out of place

lifting a glass to Canada’s sesquicentenary,

much as you might wish there was a bit more drama

to a country which has learned to live in peace.

On a passage in Kant

The starry heavens above me

and the moral law within me.

— Kant

The stars with their pointillistic luminescence

dot the night sky over Damoukhari

underlying our glaring insignificance

in the cosmic scheme.

But what about the moral law within

which Kant extolled,

has it fared any better

in the two centuries that have elapsed

since he walked Königsberg’s tree-lined streets?

One contemplates the Anthropocene,

the deep inequities that continue to creep in,

a ruthless quest for ends over means,

a population bomb rivalling the ballistic ones,

our sapping the finite resources of Mother Earth,

and one wishes the stars above

would somehow wipe our muddied escutcheon clean.