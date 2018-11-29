La Pasionaria

She’s been a friend of many years,

loyal and steadfast almost to a fault,

but when the subject turns to Macedonia

and the faltering attempt to resolve

a lingering dispute about a country’s name

all measure disappears.

The Macedonians given half an inch

would soon claim the whole of northern Greece,

the Bulgarians would join in

gobbling up both bits

and only the greatest vigilance by patriotic Greeks

can forestall a catastrophe foretold.

Naively you had thought the Balkan Wars

had ended a century ago.

— Philip Resnick