Guaranteed Minimum Incomes: Are They the Answer to Poverty?

On May 15, 2018, the Quebec National Assembly unanimously adopted Bill 173, establishing a “basic income” for individuals with “severe employment limitations.” Ontario has experimented with a pilot project which offers a minimum income based on 75 per cent of the Low Income Measure (LIM)1 to some 4,000 participants. In Finland, the Netherlands and California, more modest programs are being tested. In Kenya, India, Namibia and Cherokee, North Carolina, a few extra dollars widely distributed without conditions seem to have a significant impact on living standards, access to education and entrepreneurial initiatives. Guy Standing of the International Labour Organization and billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are among the advocates of a basic income as a solution to rising inequality and the insecurity resulting from globalization, technological change and deteriorating labour market conditions.2